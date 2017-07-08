7/7 WWE Live Results: New York City, New York (New U.S. Champion)

7/7 WWE Live Results: New York City, New York
This was a Supershow featuring RAW and Smackdown talent.
* Shinsuke Nakamura def. Dolph Ziggler.
* R-Truth def. Goldust.
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Cedric Alexander.
* Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose def. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz and Samoa Joe.
* AJ Styles def. Kevin Owens to become the new WWE United States Champion.
* Sasha Banks, Bayley and Mickie James def. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Emma and Nia Jax.
* Finn Balor def. Karl Anderson.
* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro def. The Hardy Boyz.
* Roman Reigns def. Bray Wyatt.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online