7/7 WWE Live Results: New York City, New York (New U.S. Champion)

7/7 WWE Live Results: New York City, New York

This was a Supershow featuring RAW and Smackdown talent.

* Shinsuke Nakamura def. Dolph Ziggler.

* R-Truth def. Goldust.

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Cedric Alexander.

* Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose def. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz and Samoa Joe.

* AJ Styles def. Kevin Owens to become the new WWE United States Champion.

* Sasha Banks, Bayley and Mickie James def. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Emma and Nia Jax.

* Finn Balor def. Karl Anderson.

* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro def. The Hardy Boyz.

* Roman Reigns def. Bray Wyatt.

