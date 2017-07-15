7/14 WWE Live Results: Roanoke, Virginia (Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt)

7/14 WWE Live Results: Roanoke, Virginia
* Heath Slater, Rhyno and Apollo Crews def. Elias Samson, Curt Hawkins and Bo Dallas.
* Goldust def. R-Truth.
* Akira Tozawa def. The Brian Kendrick.
* Finn Balor and Dean Ambrose def. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.
* Mickie James and Dana Brooke def. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax.
* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro def. The Hardy Boyz.
* Seth Rollins def. Bray Wyatt.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
WWE Instagram: Interesting alliances were formed in front of #WWERoanoke. #DeanAmbrose pic.twitter.com/l1v3ZJCG02
— Daily Ambrollins (@DailyAmbrollins) July 15, 2017