7/14 WWE Live Results: Roanoke, Virginia (Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt)

* Heath Slater, Rhyno and Apollo Crews def. Elias Samson, Curt Hawkins and Bo Dallas.

* Goldust def. R-Truth.

* Akira Tozawa def. The Brian Kendrick.

* Finn Balor and Dean Ambrose def. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

* Mickie James and Dana Brooke def. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax.

* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro def. The Hardy Boyz.

* Seth Rollins def. Bray Wyatt.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online

