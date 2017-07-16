7/15 WWE Live Results: Huntington and Pensacola (Cena vs. Wyatt)

WWE Live Results in Huntington and Pensacola on July 15, 2017.

7/15 WWE Live Results: Huntington, West Virginia

* Heath Slater, Rhyno and Apollo Crews def. Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and Curt Hawkins.

* Goldust def. R-Truth.

* Akira Tozawa def. The Brian Kendrick.

* Finn Balor def. Elias Samson.

* Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose def. Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas.

* Mickie James and Dana Brooke def. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax.

* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro def. The Hardy Boyz.

* John Cena def. Bray Wyatt.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online

7/15 WWE Live Results: Pensacola, Florida

* American Alpha and Sin Cara def. Erick Rowan, Epico and Aiden English.

* Rusev def. Zack Ryder.

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos def. Breezango and The New Day in a triple threat tag team match.

* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal def. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles.

* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Noami, Charlotte and Becky Lynch def. Natalya, Tamina, Carmella and Lana.

* Baron Corbin def. Sami Zayn.

* Shinsuke Nakamura def. Dolph Ziggler.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online