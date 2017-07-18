7/17 WWE Live Results: Columbus, Georgia (John Cena vs. Rusev)

7/17 WWE Live Results: Columbus, Georgia

* Shinsuke Nakamura def. Dolph Ziggler.

* Zack Ryder, Chad Gable and Sin Cara def. Erick Rowan, Aiden English and Epico.

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos def. Breezango and The New Day.

* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal def. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles.

* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi, Charlotte and Becky Lynch def. Carmella, Natalya, Tamina and Lana.

* Baron Corbin def. Sami Zayn.

* John Cena def. Rusev.

