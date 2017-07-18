7/17 WWE Live Results: Columbus, Georgia (John Cena vs. Rusev)

7/17 WWE Live Results: Columbus, Georgia
* Shinsuke Nakamura def. Dolph Ziggler.
* Zack Ryder, Chad Gable and Sin Cara def. Erick Rowan, Aiden English and Epico.
* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos def. Breezango and The New Day.
* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal def. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles.
* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi, Charlotte and Becky Lynch def. Carmella, Natalya, Tamina and Lana.
* Baron Corbin def. Sami Zayn.
* John Cena def. Rusev.
Source: Twitter
Saw @AJStylesOrg wrestle in a warehouse in Columbus for GCW 15ish years ago. Now he's back for #WWEColumbusGA #2Sweet pic.twitter.com/eDjvXvwSls
— Cale (@OfficialCaleM) July 18, 2017