7/22 WWE Live Results: Hampton and Wildwood (John Cena vs. Rusev)

WWE Live Results from Hampton and Wildwood on July 22, 2017.
7/22 WWE Live Results: Hampton, Virginia
* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro def. The Hardy Boyz and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in a triple threat tag team match.
* Goldust def. R-Truth.
* Jack Gallagher def. TJP.
* Bray Wyatt def. Apollo Crews.
* Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose def. The Miz and Curtis Axel.
* Sasha Banks, Bayley and Dana Brooke def. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax and Emma. Mickie James acted as the special guest referee.
* Finn Balor def. Elias Samson.
* Roman Reigns def. Braun Strowman via DQ.
Source: Prowrestling.net
Mad props to @WWERomanReigns for high-fiving every kid, posing for pics, interacting with everyone. This guy is a class act. #WWEHampton pic.twitter.com/HzO2Q6HCZi
— C.K. (@gimmedatcookie) July 23, 2017
7/22 WWE Live Results: Wildwood, New Jersey
* WWE United States Champion AJ Styles def. Kevin Owens.
* Baron Corbin def. Sami Zayn.
* The Hype Bros, Tye Dillinger and Luke Harper def. The Ascension, Erick Rowan and Aiden English.
* Chad Gable def. Konnor.
* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal def. Shinsuke Nakamura and Dolph Ziggler in a triple threat match.
* Charlotte def. Natalya, Tamina, Lana and Becky Lynch.
* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos def. The New Day and Breezango in a triple threat tag team match.
* John Cena def. Rusev.
Source: PWInsider.com
AJ Styles – #WWEWildwood (nikkibella_rules Instagram – 07/22/17) pic.twitter.com/yaktEXUAyA
— Renata (@NataY2J) July 23, 2017