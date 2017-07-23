7/22 WWE Live Results: Hampton and Wildwood (John Cena vs. Rusev)

WWE Live Results from Hampton and Wildwood on July 22, 2017.

7/22 WWE Live Results: Hampton, Virginia

* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro def. The Hardy Boyz and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in a triple threat tag team match.

* Goldust def. R-Truth.

* Jack Gallagher def. TJP.

* Bray Wyatt def. Apollo Crews.

* Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose def. The Miz and Curtis Axel.

* Sasha Banks, Bayley and Dana Brooke def. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax and Emma. Mickie James acted as the special guest referee.

* Finn Balor def. Elias Samson.

* Roman Reigns def. Braun Strowman via DQ.

Source: Prowrestling.net

Mad props to @WWERomanReigns for high-fiving every kid, posing for pics, interacting with everyone. This guy is a class act. #WWEHampton pic.twitter.com/HzO2Q6HCZi — C.K. (@gimmedatcookie) July 23, 2017

7/22 WWE Live Results: Wildwood, New Jersey

* WWE United States Champion AJ Styles def. Kevin Owens.

* Baron Corbin def. Sami Zayn.

* The Hype Bros, Tye Dillinger and Luke Harper def. The Ascension, Erick Rowan and Aiden English.

* Chad Gable def. Konnor.

* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal def. Shinsuke Nakamura and Dolph Ziggler in a triple threat match.

* Charlotte def. Natalya, Tamina, Lana and Becky Lynch.

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos def. The New Day and Breezango in a triple threat tag team match.

* John Cena def. Rusev.

Source: PWInsider.com