7/29 WWE Live Results: Detroit and Erie (Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe)

WWE Live Results in Detroit and Erie on July 29, 2017.
7/29 WWE Live Results: Detroit, Michigan
* This was the final WWE event being held at the Joe Louis Arena.
* WWE United States Champion AJ Styles def. Kevin Owens.
* Tye Dillinger and Sin Cara def. Aiden English and Erick Rowan.
* Luke Harper def. Erick Rowan.
* Baron Corbin def. Sami Zayn.
* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The New Day def. The Usos and Breezango in a triple threat tag team match.
* WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar def. Samoa Joe.
* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi, Charlotte and Becky Lynch def. Natalya, Carmella and Tamina.
* Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura def. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and Dolph Ziggler.
* John Cena def. Rusev in a Detroit street fight match.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
Big win for #BrockLesnar tonight! #WWEDetroit #Farewell2TheJoe pic.twitter.com/iibKS3UXX1
— Joe Louis Arena (@JoeLouisArena) July 30, 2017
7/29 WWE Live Results: Erie, Pennsylvania
* Jason Jordan, Apollo Crews, Titus O’Neil and R-Truth def. Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Goldust and Curt Hawkins.
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Akira Tozawa.
* Finn Balor def. Elias.
* Big Cass def. Enzo Amore.
* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro def. Heath Slater and Rhyno.
* Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins def. The Miztourage.
* Bayley and Sasha Banks def. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax.
* Bray Wyatt def. Apollo Crews.
* Roman Reigns def. Braun Strowman via DQ.
Source: PWInsider.com
This was awesome! @WWERomanReigns #WWEErie pic.twitter.com/qIE4tj3rED
— julia (@SETHRElGNS) July 30, 2017