7/29 WWE Live Results: Detroit and Erie (Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe)

WWE Live Results in Detroit and Erie on July 29, 2017.

7/29 WWE Live Results: Detroit, Michigan

* This was the final WWE event being held at the Joe Louis Arena.

* WWE United States Champion AJ Styles def. Kevin Owens.

* Tye Dillinger and Sin Cara def. Aiden English and Erick Rowan.

* Luke Harper def. Erick Rowan.

* Baron Corbin def. Sami Zayn.

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The New Day def. The Usos and Breezango in a triple threat tag team match.

* WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar def. Samoa Joe.

* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi, Charlotte and Becky Lynch def. Natalya, Carmella and Tamina.

* Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura def. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and Dolph Ziggler.

* John Cena def. Rusev in a Detroit street fight match.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online

7/29 WWE Live Results: Erie, Pennsylvania

* Jason Jordan, Apollo Crews, Titus O’Neil and R-Truth def. Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Goldust and Curt Hawkins.

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Akira Tozawa.

* Finn Balor def. Elias.

* Big Cass def. Enzo Amore.

* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro def. Heath Slater and Rhyno.

* Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins def. The Miztourage.

* Bayley and Sasha Banks def. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax.

* Bray Wyatt def. Apollo Crews.

* Roman Reigns def. Braun Strowman via DQ.

Source: PWInsider.com