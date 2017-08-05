8/4 WWE Live Results: Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada
* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro def. The Revival.
* Jason Jordan def. Elias.
* WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss def. Sasha Banks and Nia Jax in a triple threat match.
* Big Cass vs. Enzo Amore never took place when Cass attacked Enzo before the match.
* Finn Balor def. Bray Wyatt.
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Akira Tozawa.
* Dean Ambrose def. Karl Anderson.
* Roman Reigns def. Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe in a triple threat main event match.
Source: Prowrestling.net
#RomanReigns tonight at #WWEHalifax
Credit: morriskombat via Twitter 📸 📷 pic.twitter.com/CEShLDoLne
— Roman_Empire 🕷 (@fabiola_pizana) August 5, 2017