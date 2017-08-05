8/4 WWE Live Results: Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada

* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro def. The Revival.

* Jason Jordan def. Elias.

* WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss def. Sasha Banks and Nia Jax in a triple threat match.

* Big Cass vs. Enzo Amore never took place when Cass attacked Enzo before the match.

* Finn Balor def. Bray Wyatt.

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Akira Tozawa.

* Dean Ambrose def. Karl Anderson.

* Roman Reigns def. Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe in a triple threat main event match.

Source: Prowrestling.net