WWE Live Results in Saint John and Montreal on August 5, 2017.

8/5 WWE Live Results: Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada

* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro def. The Revival.

* Jason Jordan def. Elias.

* WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss def. Sasha Banks and Nia Jax in a triple threat match.

* Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose def. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Akira Tozawa.

* Finn Balor def. Bray Wyatt via DQ.

* Roman Reigns def. Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe in a triple threat main event match.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online

8/5 WWE Live Results: Montreal, Quebec, Canada

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The New Day def. The Usos.

* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi def. Carmella.

* Luke Harper and Sin Cara def. Erick Rowan and Aiden English.

* Kevin Owens and Baron Corbin def. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura in a tag team match.

* Rusev def. Tye Dillinger.

* Natalya def. Charlotte.

* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal def. Sami Zayn.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online