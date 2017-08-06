WWE Live Results in Saint John and Montreal on August 5, 2017.
8/5 WWE Live Results: Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada
* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro def. The Revival.
* Jason Jordan def. Elias.
* WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss def. Sasha Banks and Nia Jax in a triple threat match.
* Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose def. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Akira Tozawa.
* Finn Balor def. Bray Wyatt via DQ.
* Roman Reigns def. Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe in a triple threat main event match.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
#WWESaintJohn So much respect for @WWERomanReigns after tonight. Hell of a performer. pic.twitter.com/gSGgUO9gHP
— Steve Malloy (@SteveMalloy) August 6, 2017
8/5 WWE Live Results: Montreal, Quebec, Canada
* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The New Day def. The Usos.
* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi def. Carmella.
* Luke Harper and Sin Cara def. Erick Rowan and Aiden English.
* Kevin Owens and Baron Corbin def. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura in a tag team match.
* Rusev def. Tye Dillinger.
* Natalya def. Charlotte.
* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal def. Sami Zayn.
How DARE Pat Patterson disrespect the Lions of Punjab? #WWEMontreal #SDLive pic.twitter.com/6HnN2bHkza
— Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) August 6, 2017