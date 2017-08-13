WWE Live Results from August 12 in Tampa and Augusta.

8/12 WWE Live Results: Tampa, Florida

1. Smackdown Tag Team Champions The New Day def. The Usos, Breezango and The Hype Bros.

2. Sami Zayn def. Mike Kanellis

3. Luke Harper def. Mike Kanellis

4. Chad Gable, Tye Dillinger and Sin Cara def. Erick Rowan, Aiden English and Epico

5. Shinsuke Nakamura def. Baron Corbin

6. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar def. Samoa Joe

7. Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan def. Carmella, Natalya, Lana and Tamina

8. WWE US Champion AJ Styles def. Kevin Owens

9. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal def. Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing Match.

8/12 WWE Live Results: Augusta, Maine

1. Finn Balor and The Hardy Boyz def. Elias and The Club

2. Goldust def. R-Truth

3. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Akira Tozawa

4. Enzo Amore and Big Cass went to a No Contest.

5. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose def. The Miztourage

6. John Cena def. Rusev

7. Sasha Banks, Mickie James and Dana Brooke def. RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax and Emma

8. RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro def. Apollo Crews and Titus O’Neil

9. Roman Reigns def. Braun Strowman by DQ.

Sources: PWInsider.com, PWTorch.com