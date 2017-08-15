8/14 WWE Live Results: Springfield, Massachusetts

1. Smackdown Live Tag Team Champions The New Day def. The Usos, Breezango and The Hype Bros.

2. Shinsuke Nakamura def. Baron Corbin

3. Luke Harper, Tye Dillinger and Sin Cara def. Erick Rowan, Aiden English and Epico

4. WWE US Champion AJ Styles def. Dolph Ziggler and Chad Gable

5. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal def. Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing Match.

6. Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi def. Natalya, Becky Lynch, Carmella and Tamina

7. Sami Zayn def. Mike Kanellis

8. John Cena def. Rusev

Source: PWInsider.com