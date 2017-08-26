8/25 WWE Live Results: Carbondale, Illinois

* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins def. Sheamus and Cesaro.

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Akira Tozawa.

* Titus O’Neil, Apollo Crews, Kalisto, R-Truth Heath Slater and Rhyno def. Curt Hawkins, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, Goldust, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

* John Cena def. Samoa Joe.

* Alicia Fox and Mickie James def. Nia Jax and Emma.

* Finn Balor def. Bray Wyatt.

* Roman Reigns def. Braun Strowman via DQ.

Source: PWInsider.com

