8/25 WWE Live Results: Carbondale, Illinois
* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins def. Sheamus and Cesaro.
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Akira Tozawa.
* Titus O’Neil, Apollo Crews, Kalisto, R-Truth Heath Slater and Rhyno def. Curt Hawkins, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, Goldust, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.
* John Cena def. Samoa Joe.
* Alicia Fox and Mickie James def. Nia Jax and Emma.
* Finn Balor def. Bray Wyatt.
* Roman Reigns def. Braun Strowman via DQ.
Source: PWInsider.com
@WWERollins defending the belts at #WWECarbondale pic.twitter.com/kNNGh46Qad
— Tom Flesch (@tlflesch) August 26, 2017