WWE Live Results in Jonesboro and Baton Rouge on August 26, 2017.

8/26 WWE Live Results: Jonesboro, Arkansas

* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins def. Sheamus and Cesaro.

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Akira Tozawa.

* Titus O’Neil, Apollo Crews, Kalisto, R-Truth Heath Slater and Rhyno def. Curt Hawkins, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, Goldust, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

* John Cena def. Samoa Joe.

* Alicia Fox and Mickie James def. Nia Jax and Emma.

* Finn Balor def. Bray Wyatt.

* Roman Reigns def. Braun Strowman via DQ.

Source: PWInsider.com

8/26 WWE Live Results: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

* Sami Zayn def. Baron Corbin.

* The Hype Bros def. Epico and Aiden English.

* Rusev def. Sin Cara.

* WWE United States Champion AJ Styles def. Kevin Owens in a Street Fight.

* Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch def. Tamina and Lana.

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos def. The New Day and Breezango in a triple threat tag team match.

* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal def. Shinsuke Nakamura.

Source: Prowrestling.net