WWE Live Results in Jonesboro and Baton Rouge on August 26, 2017.
8/26 WWE Live Results: Jonesboro, Arkansas
* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins def. Sheamus and Cesaro.
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Akira Tozawa.
* Titus O’Neil, Apollo Crews, Kalisto, R-Truth Heath Slater and Rhyno def. Curt Hawkins, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, Goldust, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.
* John Cena def. Samoa Joe.
* Alicia Fox and Mickie James def. Nia Jax and Emma.
* Finn Balor def. Bray Wyatt.
* Roman Reigns def. Braun Strowman via DQ.
Source: PWInsider.com
8/26 WWE Live Results: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
* Sami Zayn def. Baron Corbin.
* The Hype Bros def. Epico and Aiden English.
* Rusev def. Sin Cara.
* WWE United States Champion AJ Styles def. Kevin Owens in a Street Fight.
* Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch def. Tamina and Lana.
* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos def. The New Day and Breezango in a triple threat tag team match.
* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal def. Shinsuke Nakamura.
Source: Prowrestling.net
