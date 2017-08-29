8/28 WWE Live Results: Texarkana, Arkansas

* Shinsuke Nakamura def. Baron Corbin.

* The Hype Bros def. Epico and Aiden English.

* Sin Cara def. Epico.

* Chad Gable def. Mike Kanellis.

* Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch def. Tamina and Lana.

* WWE United States Champion AJ Styles def. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a triple threat match.

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos def. Breezango and The New Day in a triple threat tag team match.

* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal def. Randy Orton.

Source: PWInsider.com