8/28 WWE Live Results: Texarkana, Arkansas
* Shinsuke Nakamura def. Baron Corbin.
* The Hype Bros def. Epico and Aiden English.
* Sin Cara def. Epico.
* Chad Gable def. Mike Kanellis.
* Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch def. Tamina and Lana.
* WWE United States Champion AJ Styles def. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a triple threat match.
* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos def. Breezango and The New Day in a triple threat tag team match.
* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal def. Randy Orton.
Source: PWInsider.com
