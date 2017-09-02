9/1 WWE Live Results: Wichita, Kansas
* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins def. Sheamus and Cesaro and The Hardy Boyz in a triple threat tag team match.
* Jason Jordan won a battle royal to earn a shot at the WWE Intercontinental Championship later in the night.
* Finn Balor def. Elias.
* John Cena def. Bray Wyatt.
* WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss def. Sasha Banks, Nia Jax and Alicia Fox in a fatal four way match.
* The Miz def. Jason Jordan to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship.
* Roman Reigns def. Braun Strowman via DQ.
Source: Prowrestling.net
I absorbed ALL of your energy tonight, #WWEWichita..
And it felt positively WONDERFUL! pic.twitter.com/F9tJZKqA8F
— REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) September 2, 2017