9/1 WWE Live Results: Wichita, Kansas

* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins def. Sheamus and Cesaro and The Hardy Boyz in a triple threat tag team match.

* Jason Jordan won a battle royal to earn a shot at the WWE Intercontinental Championship later in the night.

* Finn Balor def. Elias.

* John Cena def. Bray Wyatt.

* WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss def. Sasha Banks, Nia Jax and Alicia Fox in a fatal four way match.

* The Miz def. Jason Jordan to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

* Roman Reigns def. Braun Strowman via DQ.

Source: Prowrestling.net