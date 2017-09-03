WWE Live Results from Kansas City and Moline on September 2, 2017.
9/2 WWE Live Results: Kansas City, Missouri
* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins def. Sheamus and Cesaro and The Hardy Boyz in a triple threat tag team match.
* Jason Jordan won a battle royal to earn a shot at the WWE Intercontinental Championship later in the night.
* Finn Balor def. Elias.
* Roman Reigns def. Braun Strowman via DQ.
* WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss def. Dana Brooke, Sasha Banks, Alicia Fox and Nia Jax.
* The Miz def. Jason Jordan to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship.
* John Cena def. Bray Wyatt in a Street Fight match.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
9/2 WWE Live Results: Moline, Illinois
* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos def. The New Day and Breezango in a triple threat tag team match.
* Aiden English def. Tye Dillinger.
* The Hype Bros and Sami Zayn def. The Ascension and Erick Rowan.
* WWE United States Champion AJ Styles def. Shinsuke Nakamura and Baron Corbin in a triple threat match.
* Charlotte Flair and Naomi def. WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Natalya and Tamina.
* Bobby Roode def. Dolph Ziggler.
* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal def. Randy Orton.
Source: PWInsider.com
