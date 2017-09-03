WWE Live Results from Kansas City and Moline on September 2, 2017.

9/2 WWE Live Results: Kansas City, Missouri

* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins def. Sheamus and Cesaro and The Hardy Boyz in a triple threat tag team match.

* Jason Jordan won a battle royal to earn a shot at the WWE Intercontinental Championship later in the night.

* Finn Balor def. Elias.

* Roman Reigns def. Braun Strowman via DQ.

* WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss def. Dana Brooke, Sasha Banks, Alicia Fox and Nia Jax.

* The Miz def. Jason Jordan to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

* John Cena def. Bray Wyatt in a Street Fight match.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online

9/2 WWE Live Results: Moline, Illinois

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos def. The New Day and Breezango in a triple threat tag team match.

* Aiden English def. Tye Dillinger.

* The Hype Bros and Sami Zayn def. The Ascension and Erick Rowan.

* WWE United States Champion AJ Styles def. Shinsuke Nakamura and Baron Corbin in a triple threat match.

* Charlotte Flair and Naomi def. WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Natalya and Tamina.

* Bobby Roode def. Dolph Ziggler.

* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal def. Randy Orton.

Source: PWInsider.com