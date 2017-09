WWE Live Results from Des Moines and Cedar Falls on September 3.

9/3 WWE Live Results: Des Moines, Iowa

1. RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose def. The Hardy Boyz and Sheamus and Cesaro

2. Jason Jordan won a Intercontinental Title #1 Contenders Battle Royal.

3. Finn Balor def. Elias

4. Roman Reigns def. Braun Strowman

5. RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss def. Sasha Banks, Nia Jax and Dana Brooke

6. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz def. Jason Jordan

7. John Cena def. Bray Wyatt in a Des Moines Street Fight.

9/3 WWE Live Results: Cedar Falls, Iowa

1. Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos def. The New Day and Breezango

2. Aiden English def. Tye Dillinger

3. The Hype Bros and Sami Zayn def. The Ascension and Erick Rowan

4. Luke Harper def. Konnor

5. WWE US Champion AJ Styles def. Baron Corbin and Shinsuke Nakamura

6. Naomi and Charlotte Flair def. Smackdown Women’s Champion Natalya and Carmella

7. Bobby Roode def. Dolph Ziggler

8. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal def. Randy Orton

