9/4 WWE Live Results: Rochester, Minnesota

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos def. The New Day and Breezango in a triple threat tag team match.

* Aiden English def. Tye Dillinger.

* The Hype Bros and Sami Zayn def. The Ascension and Erick Rowan.

* WWE United States Champion AJ Styles def. Shinsuke Nakamura and Baron Corbin in a triple threat match.

* Charlotte Flair and Naomi def. WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Natalya and Tamina.

* Bobby Roode def. Dolph Ziggler.

* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal def. Randy Orton.

Source: PWInsider.com