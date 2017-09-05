9/4 WWE Live Results: Rochester, Minnesota
* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos def. The New Day and Breezango in a triple threat tag team match.
* Aiden English def. Tye Dillinger.
* The Hype Bros and Sami Zayn def. The Ascension and Erick Rowan.
* WWE United States Champion AJ Styles def. Shinsuke Nakamura and Baron Corbin in a triple threat match.
* Charlotte Flair and Naomi def. WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Natalya and Tamina.
* Bobby Roode def. Dolph Ziggler.
* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal def. Randy Orton.
Source: PWInsider.com
Sign of the night at #WWERochester live event tonight 🤣 @TheFansPodcast #wwe #jindersasweetie pic.twitter.com/abOa2aUPb5
— Cor Cor (@Thekindvillain) September 5, 2017