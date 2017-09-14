9/13 WWE Live Results: Christchurch, New Zealand
* Jason Jordan won a Battle Royal to earn a shot at the WWE Intercontinental Championship later in the night.
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Enzo Amore and Akira Tozawa in a triple threat match.
* Heath Slater and Rhyno def. Sheamus and Cesaro.
* Finn Balor def. Bray Wyatt.
* WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss def. Mickie James, Sasha Banks, Emma and Nia Jax in a fatal five way match.
* Jason Jordan def. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz via DQ.
* Dean Ambrose, R-Truth and Jason Jordan def. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz and The Miztourage.
* Roman Reigns def. Braun Strowman in a street fight main event match.
Source: Prowrestling.net
The #LegitBoss @SashaBanksWWE is here at #WWEChristchurch as the Fatal Fiveway for the #RAW #WomensChampionship is set to begin! pic.twitter.com/n0s2jMJJpt
— WWE New Zealand (@WWENZ) September 13, 2017