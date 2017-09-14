9/13 WWE Live Results: Honolulu, Hawaii

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The New Day def. Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin in a tag team match.

* Luke Harper def. Erick Rowan.

* Sami Zayn def. Aiden English.

* Randy Orton def. Rusev in a Last Man Standing match.

* Charlotte, Naomi and Becky Lynch w/ Asuka def. WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Natalya, Tamina and Carmella w/ James Ellsworth in a six woman’s tag team match.

* WWE United States Champion AJ Styles def. Kevin Owens.

* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal def. Shinsuke Nakamura.

Source: PWInsider.com