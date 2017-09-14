9/13 WWE Live Results: Honolulu, Hawaii
* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The New Day def. Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin in a tag team match.
* Luke Harper def. Erick Rowan.
* Sami Zayn def. Aiden English.
* Randy Orton def. Rusev in a Last Man Standing match.
* Charlotte, Naomi and Becky Lynch w/ Asuka def. WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Natalya, Tamina and Carmella w/ James Ellsworth in a six woman’s tag team match.
* WWE United States Champion AJ Styles def. Kevin Owens.
* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal def. Shinsuke Nakamura.
Source: PWInsider.com
#WWEHonolulu This really just happened. 🔥🔥🔥🔥 @MsCharlotteWWE @BeckyLynchWWE @NaomiWWE @WWEAsuka pic.twitter.com/80wiJutDh8
— Angela Segawa (@ajaybombsz) September 14, 2017