9/15 WWE Live Results: Sydney, Australia

* The Hardy Boyz def. Cesaro and Sheamus.

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Akira Tozawa and Enzo Amore.

* Jason Jordan won a #1 Contenders Battle Royal.

* Finn Balor def. Bray Wyatt.

* RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss def. Sasha Banks, Nia Jax, Emma and Mickie James.

* WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz def. Jason Jordan after the Miztourage interfered. R-Truth and Dean Ambrose made the save after, leading to RAW GM Kurt Angle coming out and booking the next match.

* RAW Tag Team Champion Dean Ambrose, R-Truth and Jason Jordan def. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz and The Miztourage.

* Roman Reigns def. Braun Strowman in a Sydney Street Fight.

Source: WrestlingINC