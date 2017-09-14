9/14 WWE Live Results: Melbourne, Australia

* Jason Jordan won a Battle Royal to earn a shot at the WWE Intercontinental Championship later in the night.

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Enzo Amore and Akira Tozawa in a triple threat match.

* The Hardy Boyz def. Sheamus and Cesaro.

* Finn Balor def. Bray Wyatt.

* WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss def. Mickie James, Sasha Banks, Emma and Nia Jax in a fatal five way match.

* Jason Jordan def. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz via DQ.

* Dean Ambrose, R-Truth and Jason Jordan def. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz and The Miztourage.

* Roman Reigns def. Braun Strowman in a street fight main event match.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online