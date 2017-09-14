9/14 WWE Live Results: Melbourne, Australia
* Jason Jordan won a Battle Royal to earn a shot at the WWE Intercontinental Championship later in the night.
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Enzo Amore and Akira Tozawa in a triple threat match.
* The Hardy Boyz def. Sheamus and Cesaro.
* Finn Balor def. Bray Wyatt.
* WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss def. Mickie James, Sasha Banks, Emma and Nia Jax in a fatal five way match.
* Jason Jordan def. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz via DQ.
* Dean Ambrose, R-Truth and Jason Jordan def. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz and The Miztourage.
* Roman Reigns def. Braun Strowman in a street fight main event match.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
Candids of @WWERomanReigns at #WWEMelbourne (cr: insta/boostafied, thx for sharing Buddy) #RomanReigns #RomanEmpire #theGuy #wwe #raw pic.twitter.com/rvCbNkhvcm
— RomanReigns-Empire (@RREmpire_) September 16, 2017