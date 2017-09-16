WWE Live Results in Osaka and Brisbane on September 16, 2017.

9/16 WWE Live Results: Osaka, Japan

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The New Day def. Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin in a tag team match.

* Luke Harper def. Erick Rowan.

* Aiden English def. Sami Zayn.

* Randy Orton def. Rusev in a Last Man Standing match.

* Charlotte, Naomi and Becky Lynch w/ Asuka def. WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Natalya, Lana, Tamina and Carmella w/ James Ellsworth in a six woman’s tag team match.

* WWE United States Champion AJ Styles def. Kevin Owens.

* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal def. Shinsuke Nakamura.

Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online

2017-9-16 #wweosaka Match 6: AJ Styles vs Kevin Owens. Bonus of the "club" (俱楽部) mask that AJ Styles wore to the ring. pic.twitter.com/jjEK3FiWzR — DaMo (@damoisdamo) September 16, 2017

9/16 WWE Live Results: Brisbane, Australia

* Jason Jordan won a Battle Royal to earn a shot at the WWE Intercontinental Championship later in the night.

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Enzo Amore and Akira Tozawa in a triple threat match.

* The Hardy Boyz def. Sheamus and Cesaro.

* Finn Balor def. Bray Wyatt.

* WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss def. Mickie James, Sasha Banks, Emma and Nia Jax in a fatal five way match.

* Jason Jordan def. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz via DQ.

* Dean Ambrose, R-Truth and Jason Jordan def. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz and The Miztourage.

* Roman Reigns def. Braun Strowman in a street fight main event match.

Source: Gerweck.net