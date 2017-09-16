WWE Live Results in Osaka and Brisbane on September 16, 2017.
9/16 WWE Live Results: Osaka, Japan
* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The New Day def. Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin in a tag team match.
* Luke Harper def. Erick Rowan.
* Aiden English def. Sami Zayn.
* Randy Orton def. Rusev in a Last Man Standing match.
* Charlotte, Naomi and Becky Lynch w/ Asuka def. WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Natalya, Lana, Tamina and Carmella w/ James Ellsworth in a six woman’s tag team match.
* WWE United States Champion AJ Styles def. Kevin Owens.
* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal def. Shinsuke Nakamura.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
2017-9-16 #wweosaka Match 6: AJ Styles vs Kevin Owens. Bonus of the "club" (俱楽部) mask that AJ Styles wore to the ring. pic.twitter.com/jjEK3FiWzR
— DaMo (@damoisdamo) September 16, 2017
9/16 WWE Live Results: Brisbane, Australia
* Jason Jordan won a Battle Royal to earn a shot at the WWE Intercontinental Championship later in the night.
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Enzo Amore and Akira Tozawa in a triple threat match.
* The Hardy Boyz def. Sheamus and Cesaro.
* Finn Balor def. Bray Wyatt.
* WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss def. Mickie James, Sasha Banks, Emma and Nia Jax in a fatal five way match.
* Jason Jordan def. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz via DQ.
* Dean Ambrose, R-Truth and Jason Jordan def. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz and The Miztourage.
* Roman Reigns def. Braun Strowman in a street fight main event match.
Source: Gerweck.net
Its a Brisbane Street Fight as Roman Reigns takes on Braun Strowman #WWEBrisbane pic.twitter.com/tWLxJcqNtl
— Adam Pace (@muzza_316) September 16, 2017