WWE Live Results from Fresno and Rio Rancho on September 23, 2017.

9/23 WWE Live Results: Fresno, California

* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins def. Sheamus and Cesaro.

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Akira Tozawa.

* Matt Hardy def. Karl Anderson.

* Finn Balor def. Elias.

* Jason Jordan, R-Truth, Heath Slater, Rhyno and Goldust def. Dash Wilder, Curt Hawkins, Darren Young, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel.

* WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss def. Bayley, Mickie James and Sasha Banks.

* Roman Reigns def. Braun Strowman in a Street Fight match.

9/23 WWE Live Results: Rio Rancho, New Mexico

* Bobby Roode def. Dolph Ziggler.

* Rusev def. Chad Gable.

* Naomi def. Carmella.

* Sin Cara, The Hype Bros and Luke Harper def. Baron Corbin, The Colons and Erick Rowan.

* Sami Zayn def. Mike Kanellis.

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The New Day def. The Usos.

* WWE United States Champion AJ Styles def. Kevin Owens.

