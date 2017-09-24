WWE Live Results from Fresno and Rio Rancho on September 23, 2017.
9/23 WWE Live Results: Fresno, California
* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins def. Sheamus and Cesaro.
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Akira Tozawa.
* Matt Hardy def. Karl Anderson.
* Finn Balor def. Elias.
* Jason Jordan, R-Truth, Heath Slater, Rhyno and Goldust def. Dash Wilder, Curt Hawkins, Darren Young, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel.
* WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss def. Bayley, Mickie James and Sasha Banks.
* Roman Reigns def. Braun Strowman in a Street Fight match.
9/23 WWE Live Results: Rio Rancho, New Mexico
* Bobby Roode def. Dolph Ziggler.
* Rusev def. Chad Gable.
* Naomi def. Carmella.
* Sin Cara, The Hype Bros and Luke Harper def. Baron Corbin, The Colons and Erick Rowan.
* Sami Zayn def. Mike Kanellis.
* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The New Day def. The Usos.
* WWE United States Champion AJ Styles def. Kevin Owens.
