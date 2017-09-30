9/29 WWE Live Results: Grand Forks, North Dakota
* Finn Balor def. Bray Wyatt.
* Neville def. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore via DQ.
* Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews def. Elias and Dash Wilder.
* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose def. Sheamus and Cesaro and Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas in a triple threat tag team match.
* WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss def. Bayley, Emma, Sasha Banks and Mickie James in a fatal five way match.
* WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz def. Jason Jordan.
* Roman Reigns def. Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing main event match.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
