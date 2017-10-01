WWE Live Results in Winnipeg and Boise on September 30, 2017.
9/30 WWE Live Results: Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada
* Finn Balor def. Bray Wyatt.
* Neville def. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore via DQ.
* Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews def. Elias and Dash Wilder.
* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose def. Sheamus and Cesaro and Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas in a triple threat tag team match.
* WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar def. Sheamus.
* WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss def. Bayley, Emma, Sasha Banks and Mickie James in a fatal five way match.
* WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz def. Jason Jordan.
* Roman Reigns def. Braun Strowman via DQ in the main event.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
9/30 WWE Live Results: Boise, Idaho
* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The New Day def. The Usos and Breezango in a triple threat tag team match.
* Rusev def. Chad Gable.
* The Hype Bros and Luke Harper def. The Ascension and Erick Rowan.
* Sami Zayn def. Mike Kanellis.
* Sin Cara def. Mike Kanellis.
* WWE United States Champion AJ Styles def. Kevin Owens, Tye Dilinger and Baron Corbin in a fatal four way match.
* Charlotte, Becky Lynch and Naomi def. WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Natalya, Carmella and Lana in a six woman tag team match.
* Bobby Roode def. Dolph Ziggler.
* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal def. Shinsuke Nakamura.
Source: PWInsider.com
