WWE Live Results from Casper and Spokane on October 1, 2017.
10/1 WWE Live Results: Casper, Wyoming
* Finn Balor def. Bray Wyatt.
* Neville def. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore via DQ.
* Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews def. Elias and Dash Wilder.
* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose def. Sheamus and Cesaro and Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas in a triple threat tag team match.
* WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss def. Bayley, Emma, Sasha Banks and Mickie James in a fatal five way match.
* WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz def. Jason Jordan.
* Roman Reigns def. Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing match.
Source: PWInsider.com
Standing tall, is what we do. #WWECasper pic.twitter.com/Agb6QYsFBN
— The mastermind. (@ConcoctedByGods) October 2, 2017
10/1 WWE Live Results: Spokane, Washington
* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The New Day def. The Usos and Breezango in a triple threat tag team match.
* Rusev def. Chad Gable.
* The Hype Bros and Luke Harper def. The Ascension and Erick Rowan.
* Sami Zayn def. Mike Kanellis.
* Sin Cara def. Mike Kanellis.
* WWE United States Champion AJ Styles def. Kevin Owens, Tye Dilinger and Baron Corbin in a fatal four way match.
* Charlotte, Becky Lynch and Naomi def. WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Natalya, Carmella and Lana in a six woman tag team match.
* Bobby Roode def. Dolph Ziggler.
* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal def. Shinsuke Nakamura.
Source: Prowrestling.net
📷: Well, there’s at least one person at #WWESpokane who can’t wait for tonight to end… @heelziggler pic.twitter.com/Hl42QTCEzj
— Ziggler Network (@DZigglerNetwork) October 2, 2017