WWE Live Results from Casper and Spokane on October 1, 2017.

10/1 WWE Live Results: Casper, Wyoming

* Finn Balor def. Bray Wyatt.

* Neville def. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore via DQ.

* Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews def. Elias and Dash Wilder.

* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose def. Sheamus and Cesaro and Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas in a triple threat tag team match.

* WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss def. Bayley, Emma, Sasha Banks and Mickie James in a fatal five way match.

* WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz def. Jason Jordan.

* Roman Reigns def. Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing match.

Source: PWInsider.com

10/1 WWE Live Results: Spokane, Washington

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The New Day def. The Usos and Breezango in a triple threat tag team match.

* Rusev def. Chad Gable.

* The Hype Bros and Luke Harper def. The Ascension and Erick Rowan.

* Sami Zayn def. Mike Kanellis.

* Sin Cara def. Mike Kanellis.

* WWE United States Champion AJ Styles def. Kevin Owens, Tye Dilinger and Baron Corbin in a fatal four way match.

* Charlotte, Becky Lynch and Naomi def. WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Natalya, Carmella and Lana in a six woman tag team match.

* Bobby Roode def. Dolph Ziggler.

* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal def. Shinsuke Nakamura.

Source: Prowrestling.net