10/2 WWE Live Results: Pueblo, Colorado

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The New Day def. The Usos and Breezango in a triple threat tag team match.

* Rusev def. Chad Gable.

* The Hype Bros and Luke Harper def. The Ascension and Erick Rowan.

* Sami Zayn def. Mike Kanellis.

* Sin Cara def. Mike Kanellis.

* Bobby Roode def. Dolph Ziggler.

* WWE United States Champion AJ Styles def. Kevin Owens, Tye Dilinger and Baron Corbin in a fatal four way match.

* Charlotte, Becky Lynch and Naomi def. WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Natalya, Carmella and Lana in a six woman tag team match.

* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal def. Shinsuke Nakamura.

Source: WrestlingINC.com