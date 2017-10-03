10/2 WWE Live Results: Pueblo, Colorado
* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The New Day def. The Usos and Breezango in a triple threat tag team match.
* Rusev def. Chad Gable.
* The Hype Bros and Luke Harper def. The Ascension and Erick Rowan.
* Sami Zayn def. Mike Kanellis.
* Sin Cara def. Mike Kanellis.
* Bobby Roode def. Dolph Ziggler.
* WWE United States Champion AJ Styles def. Kevin Owens, Tye Dilinger and Baron Corbin in a fatal four way match.
* Charlotte, Becky Lynch and Naomi def. WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Natalya, Carmella and Lana in a six woman tag team match.
* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal def. Shinsuke Nakamura.
Source: WrestlingINC.com
@AJStylesOrg A truly Phenominal night in #wwepueblo pic.twitter.com/QZl4JmvQGc
— Romantic Jaguar (@LoLRomJag) October 3, 2017