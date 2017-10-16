10/15 WWE Live Results: Yakima, Washington
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Kalisto def. Enzo Amore.
* Goldust and Darren Young def. Curtis Axel and Curt Hawkins.
* Finn Balor def. Elias.
* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The Shield def. Sheamus and Cesaro and Heath Slater and Rhyno in a triple threat tag team match.
* Sasha Banks and Dana Brooke def. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and Alicia Fox with Emma as guest referee.
* WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz def. Jason Jordan.
* Roman Reigns def. Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing main event match.
Source: WrestlingINC.com
.@WWERomanReigns leads #TheShield into battle at #WWETLC! #WWEYakima pic.twitter.com/L1JMQJVE6s
— WWE (@WWE) October 16, 2017