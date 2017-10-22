WWE Live Results from October 21 in Santiago and Mankato.

10/21 WWE Live Results: Santiago, Chile

1. Tye Dillinger def. Aiden English

2. Becky Lynch and Naomi def. Carmella and Tamina

3. The New Day and AJ Styles def. Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos and Rusev

4. Smackdown Women’s Champion Natalya def. Charlotte Flair

5. Bobby Roode def. Sami Zayn

6. WWE US Champion Baron Corbin def. Shinsuke Nakamura

7. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal def. Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing Match.

10/21 WWE Live Results: Mankato, Minnesota

1. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Kalisto def. Enzo Amore

2. Bayley and Sasha Banks def. Emma and Alicia Fox

3. Matt Hardy def. Dash Wilder

4. Goldust and Titus O’Neil def. Curt Hawkins and Darren Young

5. Braun Strowman def. Finn Balor

6. RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss def. Mickie James

7. RAW Tag Team Champions The Shield def. The Bar in a Street Fight.

