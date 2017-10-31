10/30 WWE Live Results: Raleigh, North Carolina

1. Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos def. The New Day.

2. The Hype Bros. and Breezango def. The Ascension and The Colons.

3. Bobby Roode def. Dolph Ziggler.

4. Rusev def. Tye Dillinger.

5. Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura def. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

6. Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch def. Carmella, Tamina and Lana.

7. WWE US Champion Baron Corbin def. Sin Cara.

8. AJ Styles def. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal in a Non-Title Match.

Source: PWInsider.com