11/1 WWE Live Results: Glasgow, Scotland

Thanks to Lee McCallum for passing along this live report.

This was a really fun show.

Pre recorded message from Kurt Angle welcoming us to the show.

– Asuka def. Mickie James

During the start of the match there were a few technical wrestling stalemates.

– WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz def. Matt Hardy

The Miz was with the Miztourage. Miz got on the mic after the bell rang and said we will wait on him getting his jacket and sunglasses off. When he put his hand up and said do u know what this means, Matt Harrdy waved to him. Played the heel very well and took time to unrobe. Curtis in a neckbrace. Early advantage for Hardy with quite a few pin attempts before Bo Dallas got involved. Miztourage got ejected but still got the distraction to give Miz the pin.

– Goldust, Heath Slater, Rhyno and Jason Jordan def. Elias, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and Bo Dallas

Elias in the ring for a song with Anderson, Gallows and Bo Dallas. Sings a verse of “Wonderwall” which the crowd sang along to before making his own verse up bad mouthing Scotland. Jordan looked most impressive.

– WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore def. Kalisto

Enzo did his stuff on the mic up until saying Kalisto was sawft, but wasn’t going to spell it out for Glasgow and did a mic drop. Enzo retained the title.

– Braun Strowman def. Kane via DQ.

Strowman got a table into the ring and Kane used a chair to give Strowman a DQ win. Kane tried to chockslam Braun through the table, vbut was countered by Braun into his running powerslam.

– WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne def. Wolfgang.

Pete Dunne retains and Wolfgang got a good reception being from Glasgow.

– Sasha Banks and Bayley def. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax.

The ending came when Nia tried to hit Sasha and hit Alexa. Sasha and Bayley got the win.

– Finn Balor def. Samoa Joe.

Finn Balor came out and got on the mic saying he had been coming to this building for 3 years with WWE, but a lot longer in total to here and Sauchihall Street (that is where ICW started out but he didn’t mention them by name). Balor got the win with the coup de Grace.

– The Shield (WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose) and Triple H def. Bray Wyatt, Sheamus and Cesaro

Seth and Dean came out through the crowd right where we were sitting. HHH got the biggest cheer of the night and a this is awesome chant started. At one point in the match the heels were outside and HHH called for the Shield dive. All 3 ran the ropes with Seth and Dean diving through and HHH stopping and leaving the ring normally. When HHH got back in he signaled as if he was too old for that. Seth Rollins was on fire and definitely the performer of the night. Funny moment with the referee. Sheamus and Cesaro cornered him and he snapped squaring up to them and got Cesaro right in the corner and went up on the second rope so he could be taller than him. The end of the match came when the Pedigree wasn’t enough for the 3 count and The Shield bomb was set up with HHH getting the pinfall. After the match, Seth and Dean stalked HHH before deciding to stick out a fist.