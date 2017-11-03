WWE Live Results from November 12 in Brighton, England and Dublin, Ireland.

11/12 WWE Live Results: Brighton, England

1. Finn Balor def. Samoa Joe

2. Asuka def. Mickie James

3. Jason Jordan, Rhyno, Heath Slater and Goldust def. The Club, Elias and Bo Dallas

4. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore def. Kalisto

5. Mark Andrews and Dan Maloney def. Joseph Connors and Tyson T-Bone

6. Braun Strowman def. Kane by DQ

7. Sasha Banks and Bayley def. RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax

8. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz def. Matt Hardy

9. RAW Tag Team Champions The Shield and Triple H def. The Bar and Bray Wyatt

11/12 WWE Live Results: Dublin, Ireland

1. Jordan Devlin and Tucker def. Moustache Mountain (Tyler Bate and Trent Seven)

2. Bobby Roode def. Dolph Ziggler

3. Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos def. The New Day and Rusev and Aiden English

4. Breezango and The Colons def. The Bludgeon Brothers and The Ascension

5. Shinsuke Nakamura def. Kevin Owens

6. WWE US Champion Baron Corbin def. Sami Zayn and Sin Cara

7. Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Naomi def. Smackdown Women’s Champion Natalya, Carmella, Tamina and Lana in a Handicap Match.

8. AJ Styles def. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal in a Non-Title Match.

Source: PWInsider.com