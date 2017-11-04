WWE Live Results in London and Aberdeen on November 3, 2017.
11/3 WWE Live Results: London, England
* Finn Balor def. Samoa Joe.
* Jason Jordan, Goldust, Heath Slater and Rhyno def. Elias, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and Bo Dallas.
* Asuka def. Mickie James.
* Tyler Bate and Trent Seven def. Joseph Conners and Tyson T-Bone.
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore def. Kalisto.
* Braun Strowman def. Kane via DQ.
* Bayley and Sasha Banks def. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax.
* WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz def. Matt Hardy.
* Triple H and The Shield (WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose) def. Sheamus, Cesaro and Bray Wyatt in a six man tag team match.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
He will remember his 8th birthday and meeting his hero forever. Thank you @WWE #WWELondon pic.twitter.com/gSYdM4PdrH
— Daniel Baker (@azuredan) November 3, 2017
11/3 WWE Live Results: Aberdeen, Scotland
* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos def. Rusev and Aiden English and The New Day in a triple threat tag team match.
* Bobby Roode def. Dolph Ziggler.
* Breezango and The Ascension def. The Colons and The Bludgeon Brothers.
* WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne def. Wolfgang.
* Shinsuke Nakamura def. Kevin Owens.
* Charlotte Flair, Naomi and Becky Lynch def. WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Natalya, Carmella, Tamina and Lana.
* WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin def. Sin Cara and Sami Zayn in a triple threat match.
* AJ Styles def. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal in a non-title match.
Source: The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online
Finally seen @AJStylesOrg live thank you #WWEAberdeen pic.twitter.com/E0jnXYjo3Y
— Twofatgingers (@twofatgingers) November 3, 2017