11/5 WWE Live Results: Cardiff, Wales

* Finn Balor def. Samoa Joe.

* Asuka def. Mickie James.

* Jason Jordan, Goldust, Heath Slater and Rhyno def. Elias, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and Bo Dallas.

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore def. Kalisto.

* WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne def. Mark Andrews.

* Braun Strowman def. Kane via DQ.

* Bayley and Sasha Banks def. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax.

* WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz def. Matt Hardy.

* Triple H and The Shield (WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose) def. Sheamus, Cesaro and Bray Wyatt in a six man tag team match.

Source: Gerweck.net

11/5 WWE Live Results: Madrid, Spain

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos def. Rusev and Aiden English and The New Day in a triple threat tag team match.

* Bobby Roode def. Dolph Ziggler.

* Breezango and The Ascension def. The Colons and The Bludgeon Brothers.

* Shinsuke Nakamura def. Kevin Owens.

* Charlotte Flair, Naomi and Becky Lynch def. WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Natalya, Carmella, Tamina and Lana.

* WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin def. Sin Cara and Sami Zayn in a triple threat match. Sin Cara suffered an injury to his right ankle during a top rope spot with Corbin.

* AJ Styles def. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal in a non-title match.

Source: Gerweck.net