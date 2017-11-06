WWE Live Results in Cardiff and Madrid on November 5, 2017.
11/5 WWE Live Results: Cardiff, Wales
* Finn Balor def. Samoa Joe.
* Asuka def. Mickie James.
* Jason Jordan, Goldust, Heath Slater and Rhyno def. Elias, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and Bo Dallas.
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore def. Kalisto.
* WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne def. Mark Andrews.
* Braun Strowman def. Kane via DQ.
* Bayley and Sasha Banks def. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax.
* WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz def. Matt Hardy.
* Triple H and The Shield (WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose) def. Sheamus, Cesaro and Bray Wyatt in a six man tag team match.
Source: Gerweck.net
The SHHHIELD!! #WWECardiff pic.twitter.com/IZjY90ODHm
— Joshua Roberts (@JoshuaRoberts9) November 5, 2017
11/5 WWE Live Results: Madrid, Spain
* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos def. Rusev and Aiden English and The New Day in a triple threat tag team match.
* Bobby Roode def. Dolph Ziggler.
* Breezango and The Ascension def. The Colons and The Bludgeon Brothers.
* Shinsuke Nakamura def. Kevin Owens.
* Charlotte Flair, Naomi and Becky Lynch def. WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Natalya, Carmella, Tamina and Lana.
* WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin def. Sin Cara and Sami Zayn in a triple threat match. Sin Cara suffered an injury to his right ankle during a top rope spot with Corbin.
Ouch! #WWEMADRID pic.twitter.com/pllgissH0g
— Brian The Guppie (@briantheguppie) November 6, 2017
* AJ Styles def. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal in a non-title match.
Source: Gerweck.net