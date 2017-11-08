11/7 WWE Live Results: Birmingham, England
* Finn Balor def. Bray Wyatt.
* Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews def. Goldust and Curt Hawkins.
* Jason Jordan def. Bo Dallas.
* WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne def. Dan Maloney.
* Asuka def. Dana Brooke.
* Braun Strowman def. Kane via DQ.
* Sasha Banks and Bayley def. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax. Alicia Fox acted as the special guest referee.
* WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz def. Matt Hardy.
* Kurt Angle, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose def. WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro and Samoa Joe.
Source: PWInsider.com
WWE Instagram: @RealKurtAngle lends a helping hand to his #Shield comrades at #WWEBirmingham! #DeanAmbrose pic.twitter.com/nyoU76dreE
— Dean-Ambrose.Net (@DeanAmbroseNet) November 7, 2017