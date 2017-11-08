11/7 WWE Live Results: Birmingham, England

* Finn Balor def. Bray Wyatt.

* Titus O’Neil and Apollo Crews def. Goldust and Curt Hawkins.

* Jason Jordan def. Bo Dallas.

* WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne def. Dan Maloney.

* Asuka def. Dana Brooke.

* Braun Strowman def. Kane via DQ.

* Sasha Banks and Bayley def. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax. Alicia Fox acted as the special guest referee.

* WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz def. Matt Hardy.

* Kurt Angle, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose def. WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro and Samoa Joe.

Source: PWInsider.com