WWE Live Results from Dortmund, Germany and Leeds, England on November 8.

11/8 WWE Live Results: Dortmund, Germany

1. Finn Balor def. Bray Wyatt

2. Titus Worldwide def. Goldust and Curt Hawkins

3. Asuka def. Dana Brooke

4. Samoa Joe def. Jason Jordan

5. Braun Strowman def. Kane

6. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz def. Matt Hardy

7. Sasha Banks and Bayley def. RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and Alicia Fox

8. RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar def. The Shield and The New Day. The RAW roster laid out New Day after to close the show.

11/8 WWE Live Results: Leeds, England

1. Bobby Roode def. Dolph Ziggler

2. Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos def. Breezango

3. WWE US Champion Baron Corbin def. Sin Cara

4. Moustache Mountain def. Sam Gradwell and Saxon Huxley

5. Randy Orton def. Rusev

6. Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Naomi def. Smackdown Women’s Champion Natalya, Carmella, Tamina and Lana

7. The Ascension and Tye Dillinger def. The Bludgeon Brothers and Mike Kanellis

8. WWE Champion AJ Styles def. Jinder Mahal and Shinsuke Nakamura

