11/12 WWE Live Results: Florence, Italy
* Bobby Roode def. Dolph Ziggler.
* Tye Dillinger and The Ascension def. Mike Kanellis, Luke Harper and Erick Rowan.
* WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin def. Sin Cara.
* Randy Orton def. Rusev.
* Naomi, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair def. WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Natalya, Tamina, Lana and Carmella.
* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos def. The Hype Bros, Breezango and Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin a in a fatal four way tag team match.
* WWE Champion AJ Styles def. Jinder Mahal and Shinsuke Nakamura in a triple threat main event match.
Source: PWInsider.com