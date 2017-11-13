11/12 WWE Live Results: Florence, Italy

* Bobby Roode def. Dolph Ziggler.

* Tye Dillinger and The Ascension def. Mike Kanellis, Luke Harper and Erick Rowan.

* WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin def. Sin Cara.

* Randy Orton def. Rusev.

* Naomi, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair def. WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Natalya, Tamina, Lana and Carmella.

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos def. The Hype Bros, Breezango and Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin a in a fatal four way tag team match.

* WWE Champion AJ Styles def. Jinder Mahal and Shinsuke Nakamura in a triple threat main event match.

Source: PWInsider.com