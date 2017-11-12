WWE Live Results in Mannheim and Padova on November 11, 2017.

11/11 WWE Live Results: Mannheim, Germany

WWE “European Tour” RAW Live Houseshow

Location: SAP Arena in Mannheim, Germany

11/11/2017

1st Match

Singles Match

Finn Bálor defeated Bray Wyatt with the Coup de Grace.

2nd Match

Tag Team Match

Titus O’Neil & Apollo Crews defeated Goldust & Curt Hawkins. O’Neil pinned Hawkins after the Clash of the Titus.

3th Match

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Singles Match

Enzo Amore (c) defeated Kalisto with the JawdonZo.

4th Match

Singles Match

Samoa Joe defeated Jason Jordan with the Coquina Clutch.

5th Match

Singles Match

Braun Strowman defeated Kane via DQ after Kane attacked Strowman with a steel chair.

Post match: Strowman put Kane with a Running Powerslam through a table.

6th Match

3 vs. 3 Tag Team Match

Asuka, Bayley & Sasha Banks defeated Dana Brooke, Alexa Bliss & Nia Jax. Brooke tapped out in Asukas Asuka Lock. Alicia Fox was the special ref.

7th Match

WWE Intercontinental Championship

Singles Match

The Miz (c) defeated Matt Hardy with an eye poke followed by the Skull Crushing Finale.

8th Match

WWE RAW Tag Team Championship

3 Way Tag Team Match

Cesaro & Sheamus (c) defeated The Shield (Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins) and The New Day (Big E & Kofi Kingston, w/ Xavier Woods).

Post Match: The Shield thanked The New Day for the match. Kofi, Big E and Woods attacked Rollins and Ambrose. Finn Bálor and Samoa Joe came down to the ring. Together the six RAW superstars were beating up The New Day. Braun Strowman entered the ring and destroyed all three members of The New Day. After that, Ambrose, Rollins and Joe finished Woods with the triple powerbomb.

11/11 WWE Live Results: Padova, Italy

* Bobby Roode def. Dolph Ziggler.

* Tye Dillinger and The Ascension def. Mike Kanellis, Luke Harper and Erick Rowan.

* WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin def. Sin Cara.

* Randy Orton def. Rusev.

* Naomi, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair def. WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Natalya, Tamina, Lana and Carmella.

* WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos def. The Hype Bros, Breezango and Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin a in a fatal four way tag team match.

* WWE Champion AJ Styles def. Jinder Mahal and Shinsuke Nakamura in a triple threat main event match.

