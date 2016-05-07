Stephanie McMahon comments on Chyna in WWE Hall of Fame, TMZ reveals more issues for Chyna before her passing

Stephanie McMahon comments on Chyna in WWE Hall of Fame

TMZ.com is featuring comments from Stephanie McMahon commenting on the possibility of Joanie “Chyna” Laurer getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

“I’m sure that we will see Chyna in the Hall of Fame at some point in the future. I’m not sure exactly what year that will be, but there’s no denying her contributions to WWE.”

You can check out the video interview with Stephanie at the link below.

TMZ: WWE’s Stephanie McMahon: Chyna Will Be In HOF … ‘At Some Point’

TMZ reveals more issues for Chyna before her passing

A new article by TMZ also revealed more personal issues with Chyna months before her sudden passing. Back in November, she was booked for public intoxication after she was found unconscious outside of her apartment building in Redondo Beach, California. Police said she was slurring her speech, had bloodshoot eyes and “reeked of booze.” Chyna admitted to police she had been drinking the night before and slept outside because she was struggling with her keys.

TMZ: Chyna Busted Drunk and Sleeping Outside Months Before Death

WWE.com adds new profile for Chyna

Joey Styles revealed on Twitter a new Chyna bio on WWE.com.

  • Demond Theepitomeofsarcasm Jso

    well if Chyna isn’t going to be in next year’s HOF long as Rock or Taker gonna be the headliner I’ll be happy

  • Mat Thompson

    Chyna will never be a headliner. She was big, but she’s not an A-entrant. Even if all was good with them, she would be a second tier entrant with a main star going in as the main (event) entrant. Death doesn’t make you a bigger star than you were.

  • Moonsaves

    If WWE keep up the momentum with women’s wrestling, they’ll put Chyna in on an otherwise quiet year so they can say they’ve done at least one female main entrant.

  • Demond Theepitomeofsarcasm Jso

    oh i know she won’t be a headliner but i do think she should be inducted regardless of her past issues

  • CenaLife

    Stephane is still jelas of jonie laurer thats the real reason