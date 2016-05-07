Stephanie McMahon comments on Chyna in WWE Hall of Fame, TMZ reveals more issues for Chyna before her passing

Stephanie McMahon comments on Chyna in WWE Hall of Fame

TMZ.com is featuring comments from Stephanie McMahon commenting on the possibility of Joanie “Chyna” Laurer getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

“I’m sure that we will see Chyna in the Hall of Fame at some point in the future. I’m not sure exactly what year that will be, but there’s no denying her contributions to WWE.”

TMZ reveals more issues for Chyna before her passing

A new article by TMZ also revealed more personal issues with Chyna months before her sudden passing. Back in November, she was booked for public intoxication after she was found unconscious outside of her apartment building in Redondo Beach, California. Police said she was slurring her speech, had bloodshoot eyes and “reeked of booze.” Chyna admitted to police she had been drinking the night before and slept outside because she was struggling with her keys.

WWE.com adds new profile for Chyna

Joey Styles revealed on Twitter a new Chyna bio on WWE.com.