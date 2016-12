After last night’s 12/20 episode of WWE Smackdown Live in Detroit, the following has been announced for next week’s 12/27 special “Wild Card Finals” edition of Smackdown Live in Chicago, Illinois.

WWE World Title, Triple Threat Match

AJ Styles (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Baron Corbin

Smackdown Women’s Title

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Becky Lynch

Smackdown Tag Team Titles, 4-Way Elimination Match

The Wyatt Family (c’s) vs. The Usos vs. American Alpha vs. Heath Slater and Rhyno

The return of John Cena