First look at ESPN “30 for 30” film on Ric Flair, post-show videos from 12/20 Smackdown and 205 Live

By
Jason Namako
-
0

First look at ESPN “30 for 30” film on Ric Flair

ESPN released the following first look on Wednesday of their upcoming film “Nature Boy” in their “30 for 30” series about WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair that will air in 2017.

Post-show videos from 12/20 Smackdown and 205 Live

WWE released the following videos after last night’s 12/20 episodes of WWE Smackdown and 205 Live.

