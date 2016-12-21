12/20 WWE Smackdown Live Ratings: Overall viewers see an increase for Styles vs. Ellsworth for the WWE Title

Last night’s 12/20 WWE Smackdown Live drew 2.36 million viewers on Tuesday night on the USA Network according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is up from last week’s 2.361 million viewers. WWE Smackdown Live came in at No. 2 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic.

WWE Smackdown Live Ratings and Demographics

Smackdown, headlined by a No. 1 Contenders match to determine who would face AJ Styles for the WWE Championship and Styles defending the WWE Title against James Elssworth, averaged a 1.10 rating among adults 18-49. This is way up from last week’s show that averaged a 0.73 rating.