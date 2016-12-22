Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bobby Roode for the NXT Title set for NXT TakeOver: San Antonio on January 28

After last night’s 12/21 WWE NXT on the WWE Network, it was announced that NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bobby Roode for the NXT Title will main event the NXT TakeOver: San Antonio live special on January 28 on the WWE Network.

Also set for the show is The Authors of Pain challenging for the NXT Tag Team Titles against the winner of the #DIY vs. The Revival NXT Tag Team Title rematch that will air on NXT TV on January 4.