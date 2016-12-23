CM Punk gives his WWE Championship as Christmas gift, Rhodes and Orndorff announced for Hall of Fame

By
Adam Martin
-
8

CM Punk gives his WWE Championship as Christmas gift

Former WWE star Cliff “Domino” Compton posted the following on Twitter noting that he was in a storage unit of CM Punk’s recently and was gifted Punk’s legit WWE Championship title for Christmas this year.

Rhodes and Orndorff announced for Hall of Fame

Kyle Klingman passed this along.

Paul Orndorff and Dusty Rhodes to enter Tragos/Thesz Hall of Fame

WATERLOO, Iowa—Two of professional wrestling’s most memorable figures will be inducted into the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame. Paul Orndorff and Dusty Rhodes will be inducted into the 2017 George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame induction weekend on July 20-22.

“The Tragos/Thesz Hall of Fame weekend continues to build every year,” said Gerry Brisco, 2005 inductee and president of the selection committee. “I’m excited that Paul and Dusty will be recognized for their significant achievements in professional wrestling. This is a huge honor for both.”

Paul Orndorff made his wrestling debut in 1976 with stints in Continental Wrestling Association, Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling, Southeastern Championship Wrestling, Georgia Championship Wrestling, Mid-South Wrestling, and New Japan Pro Wrestling. “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff made his WWE debut in 1984 and participated in the original Wrestlemania main event against Hulk Hogan and Mr. T. Following his stint in the WWE, he competed in WCW and Smoky Mountain Wresting. Orndorff was also a football standout at the University of Tampa before a one-year stint in the World Football League.

Dusty Rhodes made his professional wrestling debut in 1967. During the 1970s, he competed in the AWA, WWF, and throughout the NWA territories, where he was a three-time NWA champion. Known as “The American Dream,” Rhodes left the NWA in 1990, and returned to the WWE with rivalries with Big Boss Man, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, and “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase. After winding down his in-ring career, Rhodes was involved behind the scenes with NXT, where he helped train a new generation of competitors. Rhodes played football for West Texas State and in the Continental Football League. He passed away on June 11, 2015.

The National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum will release winners of the Lou Thesz World Heavyweight Championship Award, Frank Gotch Award, George Tragos Award, and Jim Melby Award in 2017.

Distinguished guests confirmed to appear include Gerry Brisco, Jim Ross, JJ Dillon, Brian Blair, Jim Brunzell, Larry Hennig, Baron Von Raschke, Wade Keller, William Murdock, Rob Schamberger, Matt Riddle, and Charlie Thesz.

A new event for 2017 will be the Hall of Fame Classic presented by Impact Pro Wrestling. This one-day tournament takes place on Friday, July 21 in addition to the evening professional wrestling show.

The tournament is an invitational featuring eight of the best wrestlers in the world. The first participant announced is former UFC fighter Matt Riddle. The other seven participants will be announced as they are confirmed.

E-mail Troy Peterson at wresshow@yahoo.com for more information.

All-Access Passes are available for a reduced price of $100 through December 31, 2016.
January 1, 2017, through May 31, 2017, passes will be $115.

After May 31, 2017, All-Access Passes will be $130.

They can be pre-ordered by contacting the Dan Gable Museum at dgmstaff@nwhof.org or by calling (319) 233-0745.

All-Access Passes allow attendees an opportunity to attend all weekend events, including a ticket to the Hall of Fame Banquet, a front row seat to the Impact Pro Wrestling show (while available), and preferred access at the autograph signing.

There are also events that are limited to All-Access Pass Holders and distinguished guests.

George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame Induction Weekend Schedule (additional details available in Spring 2017).

Thursday, July 20
5:30 p.m. – Social at the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum for HOF Inductees and All-Access Pass Holders. Includes food and beverage. (All-access pass holders and distinguished guests only).

9:30 p.m.: Open mic and pro wrestling trivia.

Friday, July 21
9 a.m. – National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum opens.

10 a.m. – Documentary plays in the theater at the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum.

11:30 a.m. – Pro Wrestling Evaluation with at Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center. Open to All-Access Pass Holders ($10 Admission for non-Pass Holders).

1 p.m. – Hall of Fame Classic. Eight-person Tournament with the first round held at Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center with finals held at IPW show in the evening. ($10 Admission for non-Pass Holders).

2:30 p.m. – Live podcast. Open to All-Access Pass Holders and distinguished guests ($20 Admission for non-Pass Holders).

6 p.m. – Doors open to the Impact Pro Wrestling show at Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center.

7 p.m. – Impact Pro Wrestling show starts at Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center. Front row ticket included for All-Access Pass Holders (Tickets are $25 for Ringside and $15 for General Admission for non-Pass Holders)

9:30 p.m. – After Party for All-Access Pass Holders and distinguished guests.

Saturday, July 22
10 a.m. – Doors open at the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum for All-Access Pass Holders.

10:30 a.m. – Open forum on independent professional wrestling.

Noon – Doors open at the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum to general public ($10 Admission for non-Pass Holders).

12:30 p.m. – Salute to the Legacy of the Hennig Family at the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum.

2 p.m. – Autograph signing with professional wrestling legends at the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum. All-Access Pass Holders allowed to enter first. $20 Admission for non-Pass Holders required (individual signers will charge).

5 p.m. – Hall of Fame Reception at Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center.

6 p.m. – Induction Banquet at Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center.

7 p.m. – Induction Ceremony at Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center. All-Access Pass includes banquet ticket. Banquet Tickets are $60 per ticket for non-Pass Holders.

  • Rob Giles

    CM Punk is an asshole. Shows what he thinks of that belt and the company that was stupid enough to give him the world title and a huge push to begin with. Hopefully WWE won’t be even remotely dumb enough to bring him back. Punk is nothing anyhow at this point in time, especially since he got slaughtered in his UFC debut.

  • Colby

    Vince just said months ago on Austin’s podcast that he would love to do business with Punk again when he’s ready. Ironically I think it’s Punk that will never have interest again and he financially doesn’t need to so I can’t see it happening anyway!

  • TheCyberZon

    Congratulations to Paul Orndorff & the late great Dusty Rhodes. But, how were they not already in it?
    And to Cliff Compton, cool gift! Be sure to send CM Punk a really nice thank you card.

  • Moonsaves

    I’m disappointed it wasn’t still in his fridge, to be honest.

  • IKILLU

    +Colby Ultimate Warrior & Goldberg Said Exactly The Same Thing As CM Punk But They Returned & They Had A Much Bigger Beef With WWE Than CM Punk

    Plus CM Punk Will Jump Back InTo WWE If The PayCheck Was Big Enough & If He Fails In Every Other Option He has

  • IKILLU

    It Probably Was He Might Of Got A New Fridge & Put The Old One In Storage :)(:

  • Glenn Wolf

    the legit championship belt? i don’t recall that title?

  • Colby

    We’ll see – the difference seems to be is that Punk dislikes being a celebrity (likes the benefits sure, but not being a celebrity) where Goldberg and Warrior tried to keep themselves out there whereas Punk seems to be making decisions (comics) based on what makes him excited only. Oh, and I believe Goldberg and Warrior when the said their decision was based on their children and wives seeing them live and as heroes and the money was the bonus. Punk doesn’t seem to be that kind of guy and he and AJ have said they don’t plan to have children and AJ walked away from hundreds of thousands (probably a million in all) in her prime to join him in leaving the spotlight 🙂

    We’ll see but I think personally the situation with Punk and Bret, Goldie, Warrior, etc. is very, very different and you have to look at each situation.

    Bret is the closest (way closer) to Punk and he came back to help his family jump through the ranks.

    I think that’s the difference – I like Punk the least of the 4 if I had to choose but I don’t think any amount will bring him back (maybe if it’s a number Vince would never offer and for a shorter return than would make sense) but doubt it for any logical amount.

    I don’t think he needs a career identity to define him given that UFC is something that appealed to him and comics is his passion and seems the only reason he was interested – in fact, he seems to be intent on pursuing MMA now with way less money involved.

    That was a long explaination for just a “we’ll see” but wanted to explain the difference I see!