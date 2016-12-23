Upcoming WWE Schedule (12/26-12/29): WWE takes weekend off for the holiday, MSG live event, TV tapings in Chicago

Here is the upcoming WWE schedule from December 26 to December 29, 2017.

Upcoming WWE Schedule:

* 12/26 live event in New York City, New York (Madison Square Garden).

* 12/26 WWE Monday Night RAW taping live in Chicago, Illinois.

* 12/27 live event in St. Louis, Missouri.

* 12/27 WWE Smackdown Live/205 Live tapings in Chicago, Illinois.

* 12/28 live event in Brooklyn, New York.

* 12/28 live event in Nashville, Tennessee.

* 12/29 live event in Atlanta, Georgia.

* 12/29 live event in Boston, Massachusetts.

Attending any of these live events? We are looking for live reports!

Send all live reports to: adammartin@wrestleview.com.