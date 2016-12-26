Early preview for tonight’s 12/26 WWE RAW from Chicago, WWE returns to Madison Square Garden tonight

Early preview for tonight’s 12/26 WWE RAW from Chicago

WWE RAW is live tonight from Chicago, Illinois. WWE.com has yet to officially advertise any matches for tonight’s show outside of hyping what is next for Braun Strowman, if Bayley will earn a shot at the WWE RAW Women’s Championship after defeating Charlotte for a third time and more storylines involving Chris Jericho, Neville, Big Cass, Enzo Amore and Rusev.

WWE returns to Madison Square Garden tonight

WWE will be holding a live event on Monday night in New York City, New York from Madison Square Garden. Advertised for the show is the return of John Cena, WWE Champion AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose, WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Wyatt Family and Randy Orton, Dolph Ziggler, WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz and more.

