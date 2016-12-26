PHOTO: Triple H reveals the official logo for the WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament in January

WWE COO Paul “Triple H” Levesque revealed the official logo for the upcoming WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament that takes place on January 14 and January 15.
The tournament, which will broadcast live on the WWE Network, will feature 16 of the UK and Ireland’s best wrestlers to crown the first ever WWE United Kingdom Champion.
You can check out the official logo below.
A tournament to crown the first @WWE United Kingdom Champion..
LIVE from Blackpool, England January 14th & 15th on @WWENetwork. #AreYouReady pic.twitter.com/WkLhMjonQn
— Triple H (@TripleH) December 26, 2016