PHOTO: Triple H reveals the official logo for the WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament in January

By
Adam Martin
-
0

WWE COO Paul “Triple H” Levesque revealed the official logo for the upcoming WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament that takes place on January 14 and January 15.

The tournament, which will broadcast live on the WWE Network, will feature 16 of the UK and Ireland’s best wrestlers to crown the first ever WWE United Kingdom Champion.

You can check out the official logo below.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR