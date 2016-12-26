Bill Goldberg returning on next week’s first episode of WWE RAW of 2017 live in Tampa before the Royal Rumble

It was announced during tonight’s 12/26 WWE RAW from Chicago that Bill Goldberg will make his return to WWE during next week’s first episode of RAW of 2017 in Tampa.

This will be Goldberg’s first appearance on RAW since November following the Survivor Series PPV where he announced he would be entering the 2017 Royal Rumble match in January.

WWE is hyping that Goldberg will have a response for Brock Lesnar, who will also be entering the 30 Man Royal Rumble match on January 29 inside the Alamodome in San Antonio.