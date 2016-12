WWE 205 Live airs tonight on the WWE Network live from Chicago, Illinois.

Scheduled for tonight’s show beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET (9:00 CT) is WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann vs. Neville in a non-title match.

Also advertised for the show is Jack Gallagher vs. Ariya Daivari in a Gentlemen’s Duel.

Wrestleview.com will have a full report of WWE 205 Live later tonight.