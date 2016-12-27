John Cena to open tonight’s Smackdown Live in Chicago, Cody Rhodes not a fan of a segment on WWE RAW

John Cena to open tonight’s Smackdown Live in Chicago

John Cena tweeted out that he will be opening tonight’s Smackdown Live in Chicago on the USA Network. Tonight will be Cena’s first appearance on WWE television since taking part in the No Mercy PPV back in October.

The wait is over, the clock is almost out. TONITE #SDLive kicks off with the return of yours truly. Ready for that warm Chicago welcome! — John Cena (@JohnCena) December 27, 2016

Cody Rhodes not a fan of a segment on WWE RAW

Former WWE star Cody Rhodes took to Twitter on Monday night seeming to react to a segment involving Bayley, Goldust, R-Truth, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. During the segment, Bayley presented a Dusty Rhodes teddy bear to Goldust only for Gallows and Anderson to rip the head off.

You can check out Cody’s tweets below.

Not gonna’ say something mean or blow a whistle. All I can say…is that whoever produced that, I hope they never know what this feels like — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) December 27, 2016